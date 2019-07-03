WOOD RIVER, Ill. – The community continues to show support for a firefighter who lost his life in the line of duty. Several businesses are raising money to help Godfrey Fire Protection District Captain Jake Ringering’s family.

Budget Signs, Trophies, and Plaques created decals for Captain Ringering.

‘Supporting our Local Fire Departments. Contact Trickey's service or Roxana Fire Department to support the family of this fallen hero. Decals will be available for a donation with all proceeds going to the Ringering Family. #wesupportourfirstresponders #communityunited #backstoppers’

The Bethalto Police Department set up kettles to collect donations for Ringering.

‘There will be kettles like the one pictured below set up at the Bethalto Police Dept. sometime tomorrow evening and SRO Brock Cato will have one set up at Civic Memorial High School effective tomorrow morning. Anyone wishing to donate to firefighter, Captain Jacob Ringering’s family, can drop off cash or checks at these two places. We will let you know when the one at the police Dept is available. Those of you attending the Bethalto School District Community Night tomorrow evening at the high school, will have the opportunity to donate at that time. Let’s rally together as a community and show this hero’s family the love that they all deserve. Checks should be made out to MM4PD and Jake Ringering should be written on the memo line. Thank you!’ Bethalto Police Department shared on Facebook.