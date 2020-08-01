ST. LOUIS — The Humane Society of Missouri rescued 25 dogs and 1 cat from a hoarding situation in Hickory County.

A spokesperson from the Humane Society of Missouri said the owner passed away in the home more than a week before the animals were found.

The Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Task Force made plans to safely remove the dogs, which required rescuers to wear respirators and hazmat suits in order to ensure safe entry and handling of the animals.

A spokesperson said the small dogs are in varying stages of undernourishment and suffering from skin conditions and other illnesses common in long-term hoarding situations. The remains of at least one dog were also found inside the home.

The animals are on their way to the Humane Society of Missouri’s St. Louis facility to be treated. Following veterinary evaluations, the dogs will be rehabilitated so that they can get ready for the forever homes.

“We are grateful to the Hickory County Sheriff’s Office for their prompt action in ensuring the surviving dogs could be rescued,” said Crampton. “We are thankful we were contacted by the Sheriff’s Office and pleased we could assist in bringing closure to this awful situation.” Jessica Crampton, ACT Investigator said.

Once the dogs have been fully treated, they will be available for adoption at the St. Louis city location. Anyone interested in adopting a pet can view the full roster of adoptable animals hsmo.org/adopt.

“This is an extremely unfortunate circumstance and it’s sad that it took the death of the owner to bring these horrendous living conditions to light,” said Kathy Warnick, president of the Humane Society of Missouri. “Everyone suffers when animals are hoarded and neglected. We urge anyone with knowledge of an animal hoarding situation to alert the Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Task Force or local authorities so we can provide assistance sooner rather than later.”

To report an animal who may be in danger or is suffering from neglect or abuse, call the local police and the Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Hotline at 314-647-4400.

