ST. LOUIS — A huge donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters is brightening the future for five local children.

After realizing a new HVAC compressor was needed in Big Brothers Big Sisters, the non-profit’s building manager reached out to Integrated Facility Services, IFS, to see if they can help reduce the costs.

IFS responded by donating the entire $10,000 HVAC compressor to Big Brothers Big Sisters. The charity used that money to partner up five young men who were currently on their waitlist.

BBBS manages 6,000 people daily. They are currently in the middle of their “90 Men In 90 Days” campaign which aims to reduce their waitlist by 10 percent.

“Kids grow up to be great adults when they are surrounded by great adults,” Becky Hatter, CEO said.

“So, we already have amazing parents that love their kids. So, for one more person to walk in and give them new opportunities to love them, support them and care for them. All of us grow up to be who we are because of the adults around us. To give five more adults this, especially around the holidays is really an amazing gift of time.”

They still need 30 more men to reach their goal.

Organizers realize most people don’t have $10,000 at their disposal but they said nearly everyone can carve out a couple of minutes from their day to help a kid reach their dreams. The organization appreciates any help they can get. Right now, there are 1,000 kids on the waitlist, most of which boys, according to Hatter.

