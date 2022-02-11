Huge turnout at candlelight vigil for missing paraglider

"He's a great dad. I'm just living in hope. Hoping there could be a miracle," said 15-year-old Kylie Loudermilk.

WASHINGTON, Mo. — On a perfect, autumn evening, the community filled James Rennick Riverfront Park in Washington, Missouri. They lit a number of candles and tossed flowers into the river for Kenny Loudermilk.

Amid all their questions, tears and fears, the paraglider's family and co-workers from Jarrell Mechanical Contractors used a candlelight vigil Wednesday evening to comfort Kenny's parents and only child. There were about 200 family members, friends and co-workers who showed up.

"He showed us love through a lot of humor," 15-year-old Kylie Loudermilk said.

Kenny Loudermilk, who is Kylie's dad, was a son and a brother.

"He's a great guy and we'd go on adventures together and he loves to surprise me," Kylie said.

On Wednesday, Oct. 26, Kenny ventured out to do what he has enjoyed for nearly six years. That was paragliding over the Missouri River.

"I talked to him just before he flew on Wednesday and I called him on the phone and told him to enjoy his flight and we ended up both saying love you," Kylie said.

"He was very excited," Lauren Twyford, who is Kenny's girlfriend, said. "He told me he loved me -- and my last memory him is flying over my truck -- and waving and watching him go into the sky."

But something went wrong.

Witnesses told the Missouri State Highway Patrol the 35-year-old paraglider suddenly crashed into the river near Route 47 in Washington.

The O'Fallon, Missouri man has not been seen since.

A spokesman for Missouri State Highway Patrol told 5 On Your Side troopers have been searching for him near the river ever since Loudermilk disappeared. But so far, there has been no sign of him.

Still, Loudermilk's loved ones are not giving up.

"His name is a name of endearment and will live on forever," Angel Baker, Loudermilk's older sister, said.

"I'm just living in hope," Kylie said. "Hoping there could be a miracle."

On Thursday, teams with Missouri State Highway Patrol will resume their search.

To donate to the GoFundMe to help in the search, click here.