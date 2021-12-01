Human skull found in East St. Louis

East St. Louis police and Illinois State Police are investigating

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A human skull was found in East St. Louis Tuesday morning.

Just before 10 a.m., police were called to investigate near the intersection of Marybelle Avenue and North 69th Street, which is in a residential area. There is also a wooded area nearby, according to a 5 On Your Side photojournalist.

East St. Louis police and Illinois State Police are investigating. There were several police cars on the scene.

No other information was made available.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477 or Illinois State Police at 618-304-2703.