Human remains found Friday near Sullivan, Missouri

Police said it could take several weeks for the remains to be identified.

WEST SULLIVAN, Mo. — Skeletal human remains were found Friday in West Sullivan, Missouri.

A Facebook post made by the Crawford County Sheriff's Office said the department received a call Friday that possible human remains had been found in the 4100 block of North Service Road W in West Sullivan.

The post said the Crawford County Criminal Investigations Division responded and located human remains in the area. The remains are being identified by the Crawford County coroner.

The department said it would update the public after the remains were identified and the person's next of kin was notified.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update the information as it is confirmed.