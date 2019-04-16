GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. — Deputies are investigating after human remains were found in a barrel along the Gasconade River in Gasconade, Missouri, on Friday.

The Missouri Highway Patrol Marine Division and the Gasconade County Sheriff’s Office pulled the barrel from along a boat ramp Friday and thought the contents were suspicious.

They took the barrel and its contents to the Boone County Medical Examiner, who determined the contents were human remains.

Officers are still working to identify the victim. The investigation is ongoing.