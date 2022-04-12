Human remains found in St. Francois County Tuesday morning

The press release from the sheriff's department said the remains appeared to have been there for several months.

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police are investigating after human remains were found near an intersection in St. Francois late Tuesday morning.

A press release from the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department said the remains were found near Chalk Hill Road and Missouri Route 221. The release said a resident who lives in the area found the remains.

The sheriff's office said it isn't releasing the identity of the remains until they can notify family members.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.