Police find human remains in Clinton County, Illinois ditch

The remains were found in an "advanced state of decomposition"
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

CLINTON COUNTY, Illinois — Illinois State Police need help identifying remains found in a ditch Friday near Trenton, Illinois, located about 33 miles west of St. Louis.

Police said they believe the remains, which were found in an "advanced state of decomposition" are that of a woman. They were found in the ditch of the Illinois Route 160 on-ramp to New U.S. Route 50.

An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday.

ISP is asking anyone who may have information about the identity of the remains to call  217-342-7879 or email William.sandusky@illinois.gov.

