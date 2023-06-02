Human remains of Leadington woman found in rural Shannon Co. identified

Her death is still under investigation, but foul play is not suspected.

SHANNON COUNTY, Mo. — Human remains of a Leadington, Missouri woman have been found Friday in rural Shannon County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said in a press release that the remains were identified as those belonging to Melinda Louise Wilkinson, 32.

Wilkinson was reported missing on May 7.

On Tuesday, Wilkinson's car was found abandoned at the Ozark National Scenic Riverways National Park outside Eminence.

On Friday, authorities found her body in a remote area near the park.

Her death is still under investigation, but foul play is not suspected.

For further information, contact Sergeant Darrin Haslag with the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control, at 573-526-6302.

