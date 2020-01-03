NORMANDY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after possible human remains were found in Normandy Saturday morning.

Around 9:30 a.m., a group of people walking along the St. Vincent Greenway Trail ventured off the pathway towards Engelholm Creek. A Normandy Police Department spokesperson said they discovered what appeared to be a human skull and then contacted police.

Normandy police responded along with the St. Louis County Crimes Against Persons unit and the St. Louis County medical examiner.

The area was processed, and evidence was collected, a spokesperson said.

“There has been no official confirmation whether the remains located are human; however, investigation into the matter is ongoing,” Sgt. Sanders said in an email.

This story will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

