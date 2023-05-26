Human remains found near Sullivan, Missouri last year identified

The remains were identified as those belonging to James Wright, 47, of Sullivan, Missouri, according to the press release.

SULLIVAN, Mo. — Skeletal human remains found last year in West Sullivan, Missouri, have been identified as those belonging to a 47-year-old man from the area.

On Friday, the Crawford County Sheriff's Office said in a press release that they received a call from the local coroner regarding the identity of the remains.

The remains were identified as those belonging to James Wright, 47, of Sullivan, Missouri, according to the press release. The sheriff's office has notified Wright's family regarding the identification.

Wright was reported missing on August 9, 2022, and was last seen around July 25, 2022.

According to a Facebook post made by the sheriff's office back in November of 2022, the department received a call that possible human remains were found in the 4100 block of North Service Road in West Sullivan.

The post said the Crawford County Criminal Investigations Division responded and located human remains in the area.

Preliminary findings from the medical examiner's office indicated the skeletal remains found are that of an adult Caucasian male. The skeletal remains were sent to a forensic anthropologist for further examination and identification.

