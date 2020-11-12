Human skull found by 2 hunters in St. Charles County

Investigators believe the skull is "very old" and had been there for many years

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Two men hunting for arrowheads in St. Charles County found a human skull on Friday morning.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the men found it on a sand bar near the Weldon Spring boat ramp of the Missouri River.

No other bones were found, a Missouri State Highway Patrol spokesperson said. The skull has been taken to the St. Louis County medical examiner's office.

Investigators believe the skull is "very old" and had been there for many years.

