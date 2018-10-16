CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — The Humane Society of Missouri is closing the Chesterfield location in an attempt to better focus on other locations.

In a statement, the Humane Society said they would be closing the Adoption Center and Animal Medical Center of Mid-America on Edison Avenue effective Nov. 4.

The release said the board of directors decided the best use of their resources would be to focus on the St. Louis and Maryland Heights locations.

The release said nearly all the employees at the closing facilities will be offered positions at other locations, and anyone leaving the organization will be offered a severance package.

