Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Task Force rescues 9 dogs in Farmington Thursday

FARMINGTON, Mo. — The Humane Society of Missouri’s (HSMO) Animal Cruelty Task Force (ACT) rescued nine dogs from a property Thursday in Farmington. The rescued animals include seven adult German Shepherds and two adult Bloodhounds.

The HSMO’s ACT is one of the largest animal rescue and disaster response teams in the United States.

According to a press release, the animals were severely thin and were suffering from skin issues.

“Upon receiving the initial tip, which included photos of some of the animals, HSMO sent an investigator to the property to confirm the claims,” according to the release. “Upon confirmation, HSMO worked quickly with local law enforcement to secure a warrant and remove the animals.”

When HSMO’s ACT team arrived at the property, they found the dogs dramatically underweight, infested with fleas and ticks, and suffering from open sores.

“The news and images from our task force team in Farmington are horrific and heart-breaking,” HSMO President Kathy Warnick said. “The conditions at this property amount to one of the worst cases of animal neglect we’ve seen this year.”

Warnick also said the caring citizen who alerted them saved the lives of these innocent dogs and gave them a second chance.

“We’ll do everything in our power to ensure these sweet animals receive the care they need to fully recover and find loving forever homes,” Warnick said.

A court hearing to secure custody of the animals is scheduled for Dec. 1.

To support the case of these animals, financial donations can be made. Please click here.

To report an animal that may be in danger or is suffering from neglect or abuse, call the local police and HSMO’s animal cruelty hotline at 314-647-4400.