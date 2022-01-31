Humane Society of Missouri hosts first 'Day of Giving' fundraiser

The one-day campaign on Tuesday, Feb. 1 is to raise money to help support The Humane Society of Missouri's programs.

ST. LOUIS — Want to help animals get a second chance in life? Then consider giving during the first-ever 'Day of Giving' sponsored by the Humane Society of Missouri on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

The one-day event will help support all of the Humane Society's programs including their two adoption shelters, the Long Meadow Rescue Ranch, and their Animal Cruelty Taskforce which helps "rescue animals from situations of abuse and neglect."

For donating online and information on other ways to donate, click here.

Gifts donated during the Humane Society's 'Day of Giving' will go even farther thanks to Purina, which is matching up to $25,000 in donations.

The Day of Giving will also include stories from the Humane Society of animal rescues over the past few years including animals rescued from puppy mills, and a horse who survived a tractor-trailer crash then gave birth to a colt several months later.

The Humane Society of Missouri is supported only through donations and grants. To learn more about the Humane Society, click here.