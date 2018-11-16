LINCOLN COUNY, Mo. — The Humane Society of Missouri rescued 80 cats and 29 dogs living in filthy conditions at a former animal shelter Friday.

According to a press release, most of the cats were found crowded into a three-room apartment that reeked of urine and feces. Little to no veterinary care had been provided to the cats and many of them had matted or very thin coats. Many of the cats also suffered from eye, ear and upper respiratory infections and fleas.

Many of the dogs were found in indoor and outdoor kennels and those that were found inside the living area had hair loss, visible tumors and very long nails.

The Humane Society said they worked with the owner years ago, encouraging proper care for animals on the property. In recent years, the owner had been licensed as an animal rescue facility but due to numerous unresolved citations, earlier this year the license was not renewed.

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office filed a lawsuit against the owner citing alleged violations of Missouri’s Animal Care and Facilities Act.

Thursday, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office obtained a warrant to inspect the property and remove the animals that were in jeopardy. They requested assistance from the Humane Society to remove and care for the animals.

A hearing to determine permanent custody of the animals will be held Dec. 7. In the meantime, the animals will be taken to the Humane Society’s Macklind Avenue headquarters where they will receive veterinary exams and treatment.

Anyone who wants to donate toys, blankets, towels or shredded newspaper to help care for the animals can bring items to 1201 Macklind Avenue.

Monetary donations can be made online by clicking here or by calling 314-951-1542.

