ST. LOUIS – The Humane Society of Missouri Disaster Response Team is getting ready to head to mid-Atlantic coast areas affected by Hurricane Florence to rescue animals.

The team made up of nine members has training in swift water and land-based rescue operations in preparation for whatever rescue situations they may encounter, according to the Humane Society of Missouri. They’re expecting to be deployed this weekend or early next week.

“Having performed animal rescue, transport and sheltering following Hurricanes Katrina, Ike, Rita, Irma, Gustav, Harvey and Matthew, the Humane Society of Missouri’s Disaster Response Team is well prepared to respond in what may be another tragic disaster,” said Kathy Warnick, president, Humane Society of Missouri. “We are proud of the capabilities of our professional team and grateful to our donors who understand the importance of this life-saving work.”

The Disaster Response Team will have the following equipment and supplies to support their rescue efforts:

• Two animal transport trailers

• An animal transport vehicle

• Two boats

• A horse trailer

• Five trucks

• A recreational vehicle for housing the team

• Generators and water rescue gear

• Supplies necessary for the team to be self-sustaining

Donations to support the Humane Society of Missouri Hurricane Florence rescue efforts may be made by phone at 314-951-1542 or online by clicking here.

The Humane Society also needs donations of clean towels and blankets. They can be dropped off at Macklind location by Saturday.

© 2018 KSDK