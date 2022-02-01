Humane Society rescues 57 dogs from 'deplorable conditions' in southwest Missouri

The dogs will be checked out and given medical treatment when they arrive in St. Louis. They will eventually be available for adoption.

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Fifty-seven dogs rescued from a property in southwest Missouri are on their way to the Humane Society in St. Louis.

Some of the breeds include Corgis, German Shepherds and Border Collies.

Members of the animal cruelty task force said the animals were living in filthy, deplorable conditions in Newton County. The task force said carcasses of cats, non-indigenous foxes and other unidentifiable animals were found on the property, some of which were in a burn pile.

The dogs will be checked out and given medical treatment when they arrive in St. Louis.

They will eventually be available for adoption.

“Seeing animals trying to live in such horrific conditions amidst such unspeakable cruelty is heartbreaking,” said HSMO President Kathy Warnick. “We are thankful for the help from local Newton County authorities in making this rescue possible, which will give the animals were able to recover a chance to only survive but find the loving home they deserve. Our Animal Cruelty Task Force is always ready to respond to dire situations, and their life-saving work wouldn’t be possible without the support of our community today and always.”

To report an animal who may be in danger or is suffering from neglect or abuse, call the local police and the Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Hotline at (314) 647-4400.

The rescue happened on the Humane Society's first Day of Giving.