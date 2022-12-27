Humane Society rescues dogs from rural property in western Missouri, brings them to St. Louis

The Humane Society said it is hoping to make the dogs available for adoption if it is granted custody.

ST. LOUIS — Twenty-nine dogs rescued from the cold in the Kansas City area last week were brought to St. Louis for treatment Tuesday.

The dogs arrived at the Humane Society's St. Louis headquarters for treatment after they were rescued from a rural property in Pleasant Hill, Missouri, about 45 minutes outside of Kansas City. The dogs were temporarily held at a local shelter in Cass County until they could be transferred.

The dogs are mostly German Shepherds and other large breed mixes.

Harrisonville and Raymore Animal Control recovered the dogs as part of a warrant executed by the cases County Sheriff's Office.

A hearing on the case is scheduled for Jan. 12. The Humane Society said it is hoping to make the dogs available for adoption if it is granted custody in the hearing.

