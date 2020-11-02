ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — They correctly predicted the Kansas City Chiefs would win the Super Bowl.
Now they're predicting they'll wiggle their way into your heart.
The Humane Society of Missouri's Puppy Bowl lineup has been cleared for adoption. And they're going quick -- as of Tuesday morning, only a couple were left.
Today in St. Louis had the pups in the studio two weeks ago for the Humane Society's annual Puppy Bowl. You can check out all the cuteness here:
These are the star players:
Chiefs
- Patrick Take Me Homes
- Terrell Huggs
- Frank Bark
49ers
- Puppy Garoppolo
- George Kibble
The pups are going by different names these days. If you want to adopt one of the remaining pups, go to hsmo.org/adopt and search for Hunter or Cameron.
More local stories:
- Saint Louis Public Schools Board to decide if parents would be required to sign letter about secure storage of guns
- Saint Louis Public Schools to consider closing schools
- Do you know someone who deserves a shoutout? Here’s how to send in a sunrise shoutout
- Western Illinois University to offer cannabis production minor
- 9,000 square feet of food, fun and beverages coming soon to Ballpark Village