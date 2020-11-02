ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — They correctly predicted the Kansas City Chiefs would win the Super Bowl.

Now they're predicting they'll wiggle their way into your heart.

The Humane Society of Missouri's Puppy Bowl lineup has been cleared for adoption. And they're going quick -- as of Tuesday morning, only a couple were left.

Today in St. Louis had the pups in the studio two weeks ago for the Humane Society's annual Puppy Bowl. You can check out all the cuteness here:

These are the star players:

Chiefs

Patrick Take Me Homes

Terrell Huggs

Frank Bark

49ers

Puppy Garoppolo

George Kibble

The pups are going by different names these days. If you want to adopt one of the remaining pups, go to hsmo.org/adopt and search for Hunter or Cameron.

