ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Hundreds of St. Louis County voters are receiving a letter in the mail informing them that they are eligible to vote this election cycle after mistakenly being told they missed the registration cut-off date.

“These kinds of clerical errors are common especially when we hire staff that aren't full time,” Eric Fey, Democratic director of elections said.

Fey said his office inundated with voter registration forms around the time of the registration deadline. One of the temporary staff members mistakenly marked several hundred registration forms as late.

“Most often this happens when people mail a registration to us,” Fey said. “It needs to be postmarked by the deadline. The clerk wasn't paying attention to the postmark and marked it the day we received it, which was after the deadline.”

Fey said most of those affected called his office and cleared up the confusion. He said all of the necessary corrections have been made in the system and correction letters are being put in the mail this evening.

“I encourage anyone who receives any correspondence from the board of elections and aren't quite sure of what it means or what to do with it, please give us a call,” Fey said.

To contact the St. Louis County Board of Elections call (314) 615-1800 or click here.

