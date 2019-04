BELLEVILLE, Ill. — On Thursday, hundreds, including complete strangers, came out for a tribute to a Metro-East firefigher who recently lost his life.

Dozens of first responders were on hand to give a final salute to 30-year-old Brett Korves, a veteran Swansea firefighter killed in a car crash.

