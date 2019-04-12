ST. LOUIS — Cardinal Glennon is helping to make the holiday season bright for its young patients.
People gathered at the hospital Tuesday night for Light Up Glennon. The event is getting everyone in the spirit.
People brought their cell phones and flashlights to shine on the hospital-- just before bedtime. Firetrucks and ambulances even joined in. It all happened while people were singing Christmas carols.
“It's a wonderful night for the community to come out and show their support of all the kids in the hospital tonight,” said Sandy Kollerwith Cardinal Glennon Children’s Foundation.
If you are interested in showing your support, you'll have another chance. The community is invited for another Light Up Glennon event on Dec. 17. For more information about the event, click here.
