Hundreds turn out for school safety town hall in north St. Louis County

"School shootings are preventable. This is not acceptable," said Congresswoman Cori Bush.

ST. LOUIS — Missouri First District Congresswoman Cori Bush's town hall attracted more than 200 people Thursday night.

Elected officials, clergy members, counselors, parents and more packed the multipurpose center at Florissant Valley Community College to talk about school safety.

Researchers say this year there have been more than 40 school shootings nationwide.

Congresswoman Bush called the violence a public health crisis.

The town hall was planned months ago.

"It's time for action. School shootings, they are preventable. We must be the ones willing to act," said Bush."

The congresswoman called for changes in gun laws and pleaded to state legislators, on both sides, "to work together to ensure that schools are safe for students."

However, it was a fiery Central VPA senior, Veronica Russell, who brought the crowd to its feet.

"We are more than shocked. We are more than traumatized. It is a problem that concerns every single one of us," said Russell.

Russell held back tears when she talked about the horrifying shooting at her south city high school on Monday.

"Let us use this pain to remind all of our hearts of what it means to lose," added Veronica Russell.

Bell's mom attended the town hall meeting.

The panelists shared many concerns about school safety in the St. Louis area.

The tough topic especially not easy as the community mourns the two lives lost at Central VPA.

"If we can get the support of the adults then we can be there and support for our children," said Lena Chapman, a licensed counselor.

"No neighbor, no parent no child should ever have to experience this," said Congresswoman Cori Bush.

During the meeting, Bush also recognized multiple people she called "everyday heroes."