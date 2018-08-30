CASEYVILLE, Ill. – A baby born during Hurricane Harvey celebrated his first birthday this week.

While many people evacuated Houston a year ago, a Caseyville, Illinois woman headed into the storm and for a good reason. Sue Penny’s grandson was due to be born and she wanted to help her son and daughter-in-law prepare for the new baby and possible floods.

Jessica Penny, who is originally from Caseyville, Illinois, gave birth to her son Brooks, during Hurricane Harvey. Jessica and her husband had only lived in the Houston area for about a year-and-a-half, so the hurricane was their first tropical storm experience.

