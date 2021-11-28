1 killed, 2 others hurt in rollover crash on I-270

The spokesman said one person in the car died in the crash and the other two were taken to the hospital in serious condition

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A person was killed and two others were seriously injured in a rollover crash on Interstate 270 Sunday evening.

The crash happened at around 6:20 Sunday near the West Florissant Road exit. A spokesman for the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the car was going east on I-270 when it crashed, flipped and landed on Pershall Road in front of St. Louis Community College - Florissant Valley.

