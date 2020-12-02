JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Hyperloop that would connect St. Louis to Kansas City passed a legislative hurdle.

The Missouri House of Representatives passed House Bill 1963 with a vote of 121-36 on Monday. The bill would make a Hyperloop track eligible for state grants.

The bill will now go to the Missouri Senate.

Hyperloop technology would make it possible for people to get from St. Louis to Kansas City in 30 minutes.

