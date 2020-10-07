1 lane of I-170 open in St. Louis County after semi-truck crash

The accident was reported at around 8:30 a.m. near Delmar Boulevard

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — One lane of southbound I-170 is open in St. Louis County after a semi-truck accident.

The accident was reported at around 8:30 a.m. near Delmar Boulevard. The Missouri Department of Transportation estimates the closure will last over an hour.

Missouri State Highway Patrol said a semi-truck overturned and was over the median wall blocking both directions of the highway.

The northbound side of the highway remains completely closed. Drivers in the northbound lanes are being diverted at Delmar.

No other information about the accident has been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

I-170 NB CLOSED

PAST DELMAR BLVD

USE ALT ROUTE — MoDOT STL Traffic (@StLouisTraffic) July 10, 2020

I-170 SB CLOSED

BEFORE DELMAR BLVD

USE ALT ROUTE — MoDOT STL Traffic (@StLouisTraffic) July 10, 2020