I-270 closed in both directions in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A crash closed both directions of Interstate 270 in north St. Louis County Friday night.

The wreck was reported at 8:36 p.m. between Lilac Avenue and Riverview Drive. The view on MoDOT’s highway camera showed traffic at a standstill in emergency vehicles stopped on the interstate on both the eastbound and westbound lanes.

According to police officials, a driver going the wrong way was reported in the area just before the crash. Officials told 5 On Your Side it’s too early to tell whether that driver was involved in or caused the crash.

Officials said there are reports of several injuries. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said there are some patients who are trapped in a vehicle.

