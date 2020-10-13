SB I-270 closed in Maryland Heights after crash involving pedestrian

Police said the interstate will be shut down for “some time” while they investigate the crash

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — The southbound lanes of Interstate 270 are closed near Page Avenue due to a crash early Tuesday morning.

The Maryland Heights Police Department warned drivers on Twitter to avoid the area as they are “currently working a serious accident involving a pedestrian.”

Police said the interstate will be shut down for “some time” while they investigate the crash. The crash was reported at about 6:30 a.m. and caused a long line of traffic during the morning rush.

Drivers are being diverted at Page.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side confirms more information.

Please avoid the area



South bound 270 between Olive and Page



We are currently working a serious accident involving a struck pedestrian.



Highway will be shut down for some time. pic.twitter.com/f8Yt18zguP — Maryland Heights PD (@MHPolice) October 13, 2020