SB I-270 closed in Maryland Heights after crash involving pedestrian

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — The southbound lanes of Interstate 270 are closed near Page Avenue due to a crash early Tuesday morning.
The Maryland Heights Police Department warned drivers on Twitter to avoid the area as they are “currently working a serious accident involving a pedestrian.”
Police said the interstate will be shut down for “some time” while they investigate the crash. The crash was reported at about 6:30 a.m. and caused a long line of traffic during the morning rush.
Drivers are being diverted at Page.
This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side confirms more information.