I-270 reopens in both directions after crash in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Interstate 270 is back open in both directions after a crash in north St. Louis County Friday night.

The wreck was reported at 8:36 p.m. between Lilac Avenue and Riverview Drive. The view on MoDOT’s highway camera showed traffic at a standstill and emergency vehicles stopped on the interstate on both the eastbound and westbound lanes.

According to police officials, a driver going the wrong way was reported in the area just before the crash. Officials told 5 On Your Side it was too early to tell whether that driver was involved in or caused the crash.

Officials said there are reports of several injuries. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said at one point there were patients who are trapped in a vehicle.

MSHP has not released any further details as of Friday night.