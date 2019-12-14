HAZELWOOD, Mo. — Police have released dashcam video of a fatal shooting that happened on Interstate 270 in Hazelwood on Friday.

Marvin L. Davis, 20, was shot and killed while driving on the interstate just after 11 a.m. Police said the suspects were in a dark SUV with dark, tinted windows.

Dashcam video released Saturday appears to show the SUV pulling up and firing shots at Davis' car, at which point the car loses control and skids across lanes before being hit by a semi-truck and coming to a stop.

Davis died at the scene.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating the shooting.

Police are asking that anyone with information on the shooting call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477) or the tip line at 314-264-7402 or 314-264-7403.

