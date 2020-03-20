ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Expect delays if you must travel on I-270 in St. Louis County Friday morning.

Three southbound lanes of I-270 near Page are closed due to a multi-car accident.

A spokesperson for the Maryland Heights Police Department said the accident was “pretty serious.” It’s unclear if or how many people were injured.

Police said traffic will be impacted for a “long time.”

Click here for latest traffic conditions

OTHER STORIES

RELATED: 1 dead, 1 injured in south city shooting

RELATED: 3 men shot outside of north St. Louis bar