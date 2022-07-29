Traffic alert: I-44 at Big Bend Road closing Friday night

Eastbound lanes will be closed until Saturday morning. Westbound lanes will reopen Sunday.

ST. LOUIS — Interstate 44 was scheduled to close Friday night near Big Bend Bridge.

Both directions would close overnight. Eastbound lanes would close between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday. Most eastbound lanes were scheduled to reopen Saturday morning at 6 a.m.

Westbound lanes were scheduled to close between midnight and 1 a.m. Saturday. Most westbound lanes would reopen around 12 p.m. Saturday.

Drivers were asked to take alternate routes to avoid a delay. Drivers on I-44 would be detoured to the off ramps and back onto the highway, but delays should be expected.

One lane in each direction on I-44 will be closed through August.