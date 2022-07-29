Traffic alert: I-44 at Big Bend Road closing Friday night

ST. LOUIS — Interstate 44 was scheduled to close Friday night near Big Bend Bridge.
Both directions would close overnight. Eastbound lanes would close between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday. Most eastbound lanes were scheduled to reopen Saturday morning at 6 a.m.
Westbound lanes were scheduled to close between midnight and 1 a.m. Saturday. Most westbound lanes would reopen around 12 p.m. Saturday.
Drivers were asked to take alternate routes to avoid a delay. Drivers on I-44 would be detoured to the off ramps and back onto the highway, but delays should be expected.
One lane in each direction on I-44 will be closed through August.
Crews were working on the Big Bend Bridge over I-44 in Kirkwood and Crestwood. The bridge was taken down earlier this spring. In MoDOT's project description, they said the bridge was first built in 1967 and it was "reaching the end of its useful life."