Both directions of I-55 closed near Loughborough due to flash flooding

ST. LOUIS — Both directions of Interstate 55 are closed due to standing water on the road as rainfall continues to pour into the St. Louis region Sunday. 

Emergency crews shut down both northbound and southbound lanes just before 6 p.m. near Loughborough Avenue. A MoDOT camera shows traffic is being diverted off the nearest exit.

It is unclear when the roadway will reopen. 

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update the story as more information becomes available. 

For more traffic conditions around the area, click here.

