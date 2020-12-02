MADISON COUNTY, Ill. - The northbound lanes of Interstate 55 in Madison County are shut down due to an accident Wednesday morning.

According to Illinois State Police, the accident involves two semi-trailers. One of the semis overturned and is on its side, a spokesperson said. Traffic is being diverted onto Illinois Route 4.

It’s unclear if anyone is injured.

A spokesperson said accidents involving semis tend to last several hours, so an estimate of when the lanes will reopen has not been made available. The accident happened around 5:40 a.m.

Motorists should avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information

This is the latest incident to occur on a St. Louis interstate Wednesday morning. Westbound lanes of Interstate 44 in St. Louis County are closed after a person was fatally struck. In downtown St. Louis, the westbound lanes of Interstate 64 were closed for about an hour after a multi-car accident.

Click here for the latest traffic conditions

Other stories

Person fatally struck on Interstate 44 in St. Louis County

'The passenger has no control over where the car goes' | Safety concerns remain top of mind for rideshare riders and drivers