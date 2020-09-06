Delays expected after Amazon truck crashes off exit on I-70 in north St. Louis County

The truck had a small fuel leak, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Bermuda exit from westbound Interstate 70 was blocked Tuesday morning after an Amazon truck crashed and started leaking a small amount of fuel.

The crash was reported at 6:36 a.m., according to the Missouri Department of Transportation. The truck was sitting sideways across the exit.

Trooper Dallas Thompson with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the fuel leak was coming from the truck's saddle tank, which holds about 50 gallons.

No one was injured and no other vehicles were involved, Thompson said.

A tow company was in route to move the truck. Delays could be expected for up to 2 1/2 hours, MoDOT said.