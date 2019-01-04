LAKE ST LOUIS, Mo. — A deadly crash has closed the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 in Lake St. Louis.

The crash involved two vehicles near Lake St. Louis Boulevard. All lanes are blocked. The crash happened just east of Lake St. Louis Boulevard, so traffic is being diverted onto that exit ramp.

The view from Sky5 showed debris across all lanes of I-70 and several vehicles stopped on the road.

RELATED: Interactive traffic map

5 On Your Side is working to confirm more information. This story will be updated.