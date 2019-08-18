WARREN COUNTY, Mo. — Interstate 70 will be shut down briefly in Wright City starting at 7 a.m. on Sunday.

The closure is expected to last 30 to 45 minutes.

The Warren County Sheriff's Department said the closure is to repair a powerline that was knocked down after heavy winds on Saturday.

Traffic will be diverted off the Wildcat Drive overpass going eastbound and at the Elm Street overpass going westbound. The north service road will also be shut down between the area near the Ruiz Castillo and the Elm Street overpass.

Officials said those who need an alternate route should take Veterans Memorial Parkway.