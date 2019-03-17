ST. LOUIS — Interstate 70 has reopened after a fatal crash overnight in the city.

It happened just before 4 a.m. in the westbound lanes near Grand Avenue, according to police. Several lanes remained closed for nearly four hours.

Several vehicles were involved, and several people were injured.

One person later died at a hospital.

The accident reconstruction team responded to the scene to try to piece together what caused the crash.

Investigators haven’t released any further details about the crash at this time.

RELATED: Interactive traffic map