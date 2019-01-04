LAKE ST LOUIS, Mo. — Interstate 70 has reopened after a deadly crash in the eastbound lanes during the morning rush Monday.

The crash involved at least two vehicles and left one person dead. It happened shortly before 7 a.m. just east of the Lake St. Louis Boulevard exit.

I-70 didn't fully reopen until about four hours later.

Shortly after the crash, the view from Sky5 showed debris across all lanes of I-70 and several vehicles stopped on the road.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has not released any further information about what caused the crash or whether anyone else was injured. The identity of the person who was killed has not been released.

RELATED: Interactive traffic map