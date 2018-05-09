HIGHLAND, Ill. — There are new details in the tragic murder-suicide that took place last week in St. Peters.

Investigators believe Leslie Adams shot and killed his wife Kimberly, before turning the gun on himself. The woman's father told 5 On Your Side the couple had been separated for about a month before the shooting.

"I try to figure it out but I can’t," said Claud Stidem, Kimberly's father.

Stidem said it's been hard, knowing so little about what happened.

"I don’t even know what happened to her or how it happened," he said.

Stidem said he knew that the two were having relationship issues, but for the most part, Kimberly kept her problems to herself.

"I never had a problem with Les. We’ve liked Les always. I guess he just snapped or whatever happened. I don’t know," he said.

Kimberly Adams was just 41 years old.

She was a dental assistant by trade, but her most important work came as a loving mother of two young boys and an adult daughter.

"They did everything together and then her son, when she was home she was always with him," remembered Stidem.

He said she was always happy, her joy infectious to everyone around.

"Loved to dance – every time you turned around she was dancing about something," he said.

In the days since Kimberly's death, condolences have been pouring in. Stidem wants everyone to remember they lost two members of the family last week no matter the circumstances.

"I forgive him for what he did but I don’t hate him," said Stidem.

So even though, it's been nearly a week since Stidem lost his little girl, he'll hold onto their love for a lifetime.

"Don’t let go. Keep them in your heart and everything always," he said.

Kimberly's two sons have been placed in the care of other family members as police continue the investigation into the shooting.

In the meantime, Kimberly will be laid to rest this weekend.

The family has set up two GoFundMe's – one for Kimberly's youngest son and another for all three of her children.

