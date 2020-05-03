HIGHLAND, Ill — A Highland woman who was recently indicted after she falsely claimed to have breast cancer and genetic diseases appeared on an episode of Dr. Phil last year.

In the episode, 35-year-old Sarah Delashmit said she has a “lying addiction."

“Growing up, you want to have that perfect life,” she said on the show. “All my friends were getting married, it made me feel left out.”

Delashmit said when she was in her mid-20s she claimed to have terminal cancer, which she said was her “first big lie.”

Delashmit joined an online support group and began posting photos asking for prayers and support. She said she bought wigs and a wheelchair to convince people she had cancer.

“By lying I was getting attention,” she said.

Her next lie was telling people she was married with kids.

“That was my first husband story lie,” she said.

RELATED: Illinois woman indicted after falsely claiming to have cancer, genetic disorders

Delashmit also lied about having muscular dystrophy. She said she worked at a camp for people with muscular dystrophy and was “familiar with the people and what their struggles are.”

She said her new friendships were built “on the basis of lies every time.”

“I can’t remember the last time I met someone and told them my real truth,” she said. “If I can’t stop, it’s going to wreck my life.”

Her former friends Liz, her husband Brian and Bethany, also appeared on the Dr. Phil show. It was the first time they saw Delashmit walking and with her real hair.

Delashmit apologized to them and said it was a compulsion she couldn’t control.

“I don’t even believe a word you’re saying,” Liz said.

Delashmit has been indicted on charges of mail fraud, wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

She is due to appear in federal court on March 24. If convicted, she faces up to 20 years in prison on each of the mail and wire fraud charges.

More Local News