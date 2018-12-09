ST. LOUIS — Hannah Chandler said she'll do anything, even the dishes, to take her mind off the forecast.

"I bought half a dozen coloring books on Amazon yesterday that will be here tomorrow for me to color and de-stress,” she said.

But she can't look away for long. Florence is ticking closer toward her family. Hannah moved to St. Louis from Raleigh in May to volunteer with AmeriCorps.

"Not much work has gotten done the past two days because I’ve been watching forecasts and, on the phone, and just worrying about things at home,” she said.

Worrying is almost all she can do from 800 miles away. But she’s also talking to her mom, Beth, as she prepares back home.

Beth is a nurse, and she's packing a bag, preparing for stay for days at the hospital where she works through the storm.

"And that means once I go in I don’t know when I'll get to leave and go home or how I'll get there because I don't know how bad the roads will be between Raleigh and where we live,” Beth said.

They both said the unknown, the uncertainty of it all, is what's hardest.

“It's just kind of helpless, and I just feel like my hands are tied,” Hannah said.

A feeling shared by so many in the Carolinas and those whose hearts are in there Carolinas.

