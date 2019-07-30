SPANISH LAKE, Mo. — Day in and day out, 5-year-old Alice Dalton takes care of her little garden outside of her Spanish Lake apartment.

But these plants aren't just buds for Alice, they're her buddies.

"She has something called sensory processing disorder, where it's similar to autism very similar features and she gets fixated on things," her mom Tracy Dalton said. "I think for kids like her, the things they fixate on it's more than just an interest."

The last thing on her mind was that someone would want to hurt them.

"My old plants got smushed by the villains," Alice said.

Thieves tried to take her toy car and ended up destroying her babies. Her mom said they couldn't take the car because it was chained down. From there, it seemed like they were angry, since they found Alice's pots smashed and tomatoes in multiple spots.

"It was the end of the world for her," Tracy adds.

That's why her parents decided to seek Facebook's help, posting in a local group to potentially grow her garden back up.

From there, Tracy's phone blew up.

"Within like 15 minutes my phone was exploding like blowing up 'Hey, can I help,' 'Let me do something for her,'" Dalton said. "She goes 'Really mom?' and she started crying again."

With so much support, her parents decided to plant this as a life lesson for Alice.

"While there's villains out there in the world, for every villain there's somebody out there doing some good," her dad Joe said.

Alice's collection has already grown with several succulents in just a 24-hour span from random strangers.

For anyone wanting to donate to her garden, you can call her mom at 636-344-0808.

More local news:

RELATED: 4 teens charged after driving stolen truck onto levee in Chesterfield to get away from police

RELATED: Kids host lemonade stand to raise money for 'Wish to Walk Program'

RELATED: Former employee for Mantality Health admits to fraud for 'ghetto' names email