ST. LOUIS — An embattled football coach in St. Louis County could end up in trouble with the state's chief law enforcement officer.

On Thursday, 5 On Your Side's I-TEAM presented a nearly two month long investigation into Monrey Griffin and the St. Louis Seahawks.

Griffin is accused by approximately 80 parents of pocketing thousands of dollars in equipment rental deposits that were due back to them December 2.

He's also misrepresenting himself as a non-profit with the American Youth Football League when there's no known documentation on file to support that.

On Friday, a spokesman for Attorney General Eric Scmitt confirmed they got one report about Griffin in December.

It's currently in mediation.

But following 5 On Your Side's reporting, Schmitt's office is now encouraging other parents to come forward with allegations of fraud and theft.

A spokesman said it could help the office decide whether a larger investigation is warranted.

Parents are encouraged to complete a complaint form in the consumer division here: https://ago.mo.gov/app/consumercomplaint

5 On Your Side has extended multiple opportunities to Griffin to do an interview. He has yet to commit to one.

However, he participated in a Facebook LIVE with a friend late Thursday after 5 On Your Side's investigation aired.

In the more than one hour exchange, Griffin drew some choice conclusions about the people who say he owes them money.

"Black folks don't read," he said, referring to his other statements that they're no capable of understanding how contracts work.

Griffin also admitted to cashing all of the parents' deposits for himself.

"I went to the bank to put in a safe deposit box. The man told me no, you can't do that. You have to sign them all out. So I sat there about half an hour signing money orders," Griffin said.

He also offered no apology to the parents. He claimed they'd be getting their deposits back in late February, almost three months late, because "he said so."

"It's my organization. There's no reason. There's no theory. There's no excuse," Griffin said.