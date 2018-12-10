HAZELWOOD, Mo. — It’s the place we send our kids to feel safe and to learn.

But one north St. Louis County mother said school feels more like “hell on Earth” for her son.

“Honestly, I would rather kill myself rather than go back to school,” the 11-year-old student said.

The sixth-grader at Southeastern Middle School said it’s gotten so bad, he dreads even taking the bus in the morning.

“I used to love school, but now I hate school,” he said.

With permission from his mother, Breanna Davis, the boy talked with 5 On Your Side but we are not identifying him because he is underage.

“I just took the step to come to you guys because the community should know what's going on. Nobody's child should have to go through what my child is going through at school,” Breanna said.

The boy claimed from the moment he started at the new school in August, he’s been bullied relentlessly by one male student and others.

“Since the first day of school, he's been called names as in being gay or bisexual. Having kids harassing him, asking him if he's gay,” Breanna said. “It was bothering him at first, but then it got worse to where he was throwing pencils and paper balls at my son.”

Sign up for the STL Morning Rush newsletter Sign up for the daily STL Morning Rush Newsletter Something went wrong. Get daily emails with stories that will make you feel something. Thank you for signing up for the STL Morning Rush Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

But she claimed things really escalated this week when that same boy she said she reported to the district and school attacked her son after gym class.

Her son was taken to the hospital, where records 5 On Your Side obtained show he was treated as an assault victim.

“The knot on his head was so big, I wanted to make sure he didn't do anything or fracture his face or anything,” Breanna said.

Now, as her son recovers at home, Breanna is left feeling like her prior warnings were ignored.

“My son never should have been in the same classroom with this boy. I had reported it,” she said.

Her son added, “When we first took it to the teachers and principals, I feel like I was ignored about it. I feel like they didn't really care, like they just brushed it off.”

Davis and her son said Hazelwood Schools needs to take action, so nothing like this happens again.

“I don't want no other kids feeling the way I'm feeling or the pain I'm feeling because I know it doesn't feel so good,” the boy said.

Hazelwood Schools has a thorough anti-bullying policy that you can read here.

The district has also established an anonymous hotline, where people can report bullying at school. The number is 889-SAFE (7233).

Statement from the Hazelwood School District:

The District does not condone violence or bullying of any kind. Please know that we take all student behavior incidents seriously and look at each one individually to determine the appropriate actions-restorative and corrective. In fact, the District has several programs in place to mitigate fights or bullying: positive behavior interventions supports (PBIS), lessons with students to prevent bullying, school restorative practices, and finally, our principals, social workers and counselors work with all students to affirm or redirect behavior when necessary. The Hazelwood School District cannot comment on specific students who may or may not be in violation of our code of conduct due to FERPA laws protecting individual privacy rights of students.

© 2018 KSDK