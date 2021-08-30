Your design could be St. Louis County's new 'I Voted' sticker

Residents can submit their designs and then vote on three winners that will show up at the polls in 2022

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — "I Voted" stickers will have a new look in St. Louis County beginning in 2022, and they want you to come up with the design.

The St. Louis County Board of Elections is teaming up with the St. Louis County Library to hold an "I Voted" sticker contest beginning Sept. 27.

County residents in sixth grade or older can enter. There are three categories available for entry: 6-8th grade, 9-12th grade and 18 years or older. Entries are limited to one per person and due by 5 p.m. Oct. 15.

“We are so fortunate to have the St. Louis County Library as our partner for this community effort!" said BOE Directors Rick Stream and Eric Fey in a release from the library. "Their expertise and involvement throughout the community will allow us to engage with our current and future voters to design new 'I Voted' stickers. Most people only interact with the election board when voting, so this opportunity will generate interest in elections and voting in a new way."

Both digital and hand-drawn entries will be accepted. The sitckers should be non-partisan and include the phrase "I Voted" or "I Voted in St. Louis County" and "express a message of voting and elections through words or pictures."

The election board and library will select the top three designs in each category, and then the public will vote on the winner in each category beginning Nov. 5.

Winners will be announced Nov. 15. They'll receive prizes in addition to having their artwork distributed at county polling places beginning in 2022.