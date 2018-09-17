ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man feels violent crime is out of control. It's touched his life more times than he cares to remember and he says something has to change.

Michael's lived in St. Louis for 17 years.

"There are a lot of positive attributes about the city of St. Louis,” he said.

The biggest negative for him? Violent crime. So much so that he didn't want to share his last name for fear of being targeted.

“When I moved here people were like, ‘oh don't, live in the city. The city's a dangerous area.’”

Michael’s seen the ugly result of violent crime twice in recent months. In June, his friend Peyton Keene was shot and killed outside Bastille bar in Soulard.

Then last week, another friend, Michael Puckett, was killed during a carjacking in the Carondelet Neighborhood.

“What I'm faced with right now is anger. anger that it happened and anger that I don't feel like anything's being done about it,” said Michael.

So, what is being done? Michael wrote a letter to St. Louis Mayor Krewson to find out. And 5 On Your Side took that question to the city's public safety director.

“I can tell you that police officers and other officers in our area have been very proactive,” said Judge Jimmie Edwards.

Edwards mentioned the revival of the police department's drug and gang task forces and the creation of a carjacking task force.

Edwards says the city's now got a 50 percent arrest rate in homicide cases. That's up from 37 percent last year.

He also said Monday a juvenile suspect is now in custody for Puckett’s murder.

But Michael believes the problem is regional. And it'll take more than just police to fix it.

“It's going to happen from your parents, from your schools, from the city, all aspects of the city, the police, the criminal justice system, the DAs. it all has to happen.”

So far in 2018 there have been 222 carjacking in St. Louis. A gun was used in 184 of those cases.

Judge Edwards says he won't stand for violent crime numbers like this and is working on strategies to make the city safer.

